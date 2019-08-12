Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Position by $3.42 Million as Market Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Syntal Capital Partners Has Upped Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 17,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 666,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.96M, down from 684,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $206.78. About 1.47M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 3.35M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.37B for 16.73 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.

