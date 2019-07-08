Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Has Trimmed by $15.88 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $4.26 Billion as Valuation Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 39.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 198,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,771 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, down from 498,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 196,756 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 72.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 40,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,229 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, down from 56,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 8.69 million shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 28.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.69 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $21.24 million for 52.83 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 314,200 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 212,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 4,500 shares to 55,400 shares, valued at $65.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 145,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put).

