Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Stake in Fabrinet (FN) Has Lowered by $4.71 Million as Share Value Rose; As Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Raised by $4.06 Million Its Stake

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 90,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.84 million, down from 832,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 19,119 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 1252.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 43,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 3,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $116.64. About 131,598 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 108,509 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Frontier Cap Com Limited Liability stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 2.47 million shares. Tocqueville Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 192,836 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 112,238 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 7,609 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 15,319 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,283 shares in its portfolio. Bragg, a North Carolina-based fund reported 102,554 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 61,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 27,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.83 million for 16.02 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,067 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $133.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 76,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.83 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $1.09M were sold by Ng Toh-Seng on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, February 7 Mitchell David T. sold $1.57 million worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 30,000 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 157,383 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $103.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,350 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN).