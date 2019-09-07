Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Raised Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (AXL) Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (AXL) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $863.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 4.91 million shares traded or 123.89% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 3,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 316,399 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.60 million, up from 312,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89M shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.71% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 153,131 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,005 shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 21,846 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 1.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.04% or 9,268 shares in its portfolio. Reliant Invest Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 16,375 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.31% or 114,319 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma reported 32,751 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors has 6,798 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Foundation Advsrs invested in 981 shares. Middleton And Inc Ma owns 0.42% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 9,625 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 142,950 shares to 194,360 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 39,495 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 137,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,050 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (NYSE:ECA).

