Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Raised New Residential Invt (NRZ) Position; Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) stake by 16.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 1.17M shares as New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 8.28M shares with $139.99M value, up from 7.10M last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp now has $5.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 2.54M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 48 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 33 sold and trimmed stakes in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 28.42 million shares, up from 28.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 30 Increased: 40 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Llc has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Optimum Advsr has 1,325 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 10.15M shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.05% or 661,117 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 77,396 shares. 162,310 were accumulated by Crawford Invest Counsel. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 421 shares stake. 6.48 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Vanguard Group holds 0.02% or 37.40 million shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 30,373 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. $29,974 worth of stock was bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. $236,139 worth of stock was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3. Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000 worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv has $19.25 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $18.88’s average target is 33.33% above currents $14.16 stock price. New Residential Inv had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) rating on Monday, February 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $19.25 target.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential preferred offering priced for $250M proceeds – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential Q2 NII falls 30% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Investment Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 114,150 shares to 507,460 valued at $39.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 294,875 shares and now owns 555,000 shares. Athene Hldg Ltd was reduced too.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $762.22 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.42 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

More notable recent Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s (NASDAQ:NFBK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eXp Realty Launches in New York City – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

The stock increased 2.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 105,207 shares traded or 15.68% up from the average. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) has declined 3.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.