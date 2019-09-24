Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Position in Moog (MOG.A) Upped by $11.88 Million; Richard C Young & Company Stake In Lowes Cos (LOW) Was Has Boosted

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 127,742 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 512,926 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.01M, up from 385,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 48,946 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 16,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 115,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, up from 98,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.25. About 2.60 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS

More notable recent Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moog, Inc. – Space Business Is A Rocket Ship, But Valuation Is Extended Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Moog Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 141,450 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $52.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,810 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 10.43 million shares stake. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.05% or 69,210 shares. Choate Advsr owns 9,879 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 72,749 shares. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Markel has 0.88% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 570,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 37,617 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 436,335 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 3,836 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Haverford Trust has 1.99% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capital Rech Glob Investors has 0.96% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 0.9% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,078 shares. Jlb & Assocs accumulated 12,705 shares or 0.26% of the stock.