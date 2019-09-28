Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Maintains Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW); 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Intact Investment Management Upped Its Holding

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 23,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 314,331 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.06M, up from 290,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wills Fin Gru Inc stated it has 3,307 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 28,374 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 5,586 shares. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Company holds 2.65% or 18,100 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 18,048 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 26,196 are held by Amer Int. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 14,261 shares stake. L & S Advsr holds 0.2% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 3,382 shares. 7,388 were reported by Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 13,004 shares. 11,945 were reported by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 5,664 were accumulated by Fort Limited Partnership.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 138,425 shares to 161,346 shares, valued at $16.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 16,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,660 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 38,300 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,200 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.