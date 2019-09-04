Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lowered Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake; GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Had 2 Bulls

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 9.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 29,640 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 290,656 shares with $125.19 million value, down from 320,296 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $49.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $532.5. About 126,581 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications has $40 highest and $900 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 146.73% above currents $9.93 stock price. GTT Communications had 5 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) rating on Monday, June 24. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $40 target. SunTrust maintained GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) rating on Friday, August 9. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $900 target. See GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc

24/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 500 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.58 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) stake by 1.32 million shares to 3.29 million valued at $39.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 652,650 shares and now owns 2.61M shares. Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was raised too.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) stake by 1.32 million shares to 3.29 million valued at $39.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 652,650 shares and now owns 2.61M shares. Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -6.32% below currents $532.5 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 24. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating.

The stock increased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 314,946 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $559.67 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.