Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lowered Its Qep Res (QEP) Stake by $4.92 Million as Shares Declined; Garrison Bradford & Associates Cut Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $322,000 as Stock Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 18.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 703,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.01 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43M, down from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 4.71 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 2.02M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 179,300 shares to 481,660 shares, valued at $29.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Finl Inc by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. QEP’s profit will be $16.67M for 22.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 182,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpine Incorporated reported 2.41M shares. Nokomis Ltd Liability holds 0.62% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 316,948 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated reported 63,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 332,652 shares. Prudential Financial holds 136,427 shares. Whittier reported 2,096 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 1,116 shares or 0% of the stock. American Intll invested in 0.01% or 471,450 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 47,608 shares. 94,099 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. First Mercantile Trust Comm invested in 0.04% or 20,184 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,121 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 17,696 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Lc holds 2.51M shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel holds 0.46% or 92,080 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,683 shares. 9,495 are held by Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc. 33,969 are held by Green Square Capital Ltd Liability. Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Morgan Stanley accumulated 427,216 shares. Regions Corporation reported 5,077 shares stake. Incline Global Management Llc holds 6.57% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 1.15 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 61,239 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 81,871 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 28,900 shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 0.06% or 1.55M shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).