Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lifted Stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA); Mason Street Advisors Increases Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 7,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.38 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.01. About 382,658 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 201.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 12,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 18,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 6,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $120.87. About 130,076 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,890 shares. Junto Management Limited Partnership owns 604,253 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability has 339,083 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 71,140 shares. James Investment Research Inc invested in 0.04% or 9,335 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 45,047 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 6,435 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 4,212 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 19,485 shares in its portfolio. 1.10 million were reported by Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt L P. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 38,035 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 3,892 shares. Art Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 25,059 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr LP has 6.47% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 2.19M shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 45,643 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 32,450 shares to 138,550 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 345,588 shares. Shelton Capital has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability holds 34,300 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 4.08M shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Management owns 78,380 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Inc accumulated 28,275 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Natixis L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,255 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.03% or 23,600 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 3.56 million shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,851 are held by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,339 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,366 shares.

