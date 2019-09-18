Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lifted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding; Gemmer Asset Management Decreased Its American Telephone & Tele (T) Stake by $869,913 as Shares Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Telephone & Tele (T) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 26,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 27,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $910,000, down from 53,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Telephone & Tele for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 29.71 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 25,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 382,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.13 million, up from 357,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 1.11 million shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24,600 shares to 177,675 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 158,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 2.00M shares worth $392.00 million on Wednesday, September 4.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 23,503 shares to 303,133 shares, valued at $21.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 71,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE).

