Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Increases Holding in Cyrusone (CONE); Ameren (AEE) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 157.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 71,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 116,642 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 45,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $80.16. About 416,609 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 51,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 338,955 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, up from 287,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.23. About 405,577 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR

