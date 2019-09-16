Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Increased Cyrusone (CONE) Position by $2.91 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Has Raised by Smith Moore & Company

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 51,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 338,955 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, up from 287,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 63,924 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 140.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 13,516 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571,000, up from 5,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 3.52 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes GBP22 Bln Offer for Sky, Trumping Fox Bid; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Honeywell Intll has invested 0.85% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 4,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 57,620 shares. Marlowe Prtnrs L P, New York-based fund reported 204,743 shares. Assets Inv Limited holds 0.65% or 71,000 shares. Utah Retirement reported 23,787 shares stake. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp stated it has 4,018 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 597,638 shares. Macquarie Ltd invested in 0.01% or 51,400 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 10,802 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 537,648 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 141,280 shares. 4,571 are owned by Quantbot L P. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 5.05M shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 592,041 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8,105 shares to 59,375 shares, valued at $20.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 158,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $444.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clarus Corp New by 41,400 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.