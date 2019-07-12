Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Holds Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Illinois Tool Wks (Put) (ITW) Position Has Boosted by Laurion Capital Management Lp

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) (ITW) by 440% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $150.75. About 610,310 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 3,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,399 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.60M, up from 312,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $6.55 during the last trading session, reaching $289. About 834,276 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc owns 1.13M shares. M&T Fincl Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 23,198 shares. 21,673 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Corporation. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0.04% or 614,815 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 8,906 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bailard accumulated 37,889 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Grimes & Com holds 7,920 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 623,271 shares. Adirondack has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 1,392 were reported by Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability. The California-based Lpl has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 50,140 are held by Shelter Mutual.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Shares for $2.57 million were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM on Monday, February 4.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (Put) (NYSE:CSX) by 56,700 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 990,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,565 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Call) (NYSE:PBR).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works: My Thoughts On The Current Sell-Off And Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on October 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 1 – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In July – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 339,125 shares to 232,925 shares, valued at $23.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 432,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,550 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)-Further Progress Report – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.7% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Girard Ltd holds 0.91% or 17,905 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 114,129 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 337,131 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 15,896 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Lc invested in 915 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 261 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 5,675 shares. First Personal Fincl Service has invested 1.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,632 shares. Millennium Ltd owns 575,153 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 0.64% stake. Private Ocean stated it has 42 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 0.3% or 8,674 shares.