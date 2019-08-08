Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Holds Stake in Meridian Bioscience (VIVO); Broadview Advisors Upped Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake by $306,150; Stock Value Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 651,494 shares traded or 39.19% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 696,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 765,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 244,736 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds DFDS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Leads Key Panels at Vatican Health Conference “Unite To Cure”; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University Accepting Applications for Inaugural Class to Begin in July; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Expects to Close Deal in 2Q; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO [17:52 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: WIOA Orient.-Meridian

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. 5,000 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares with value of $56,855 were bought by Anderson James M.. $22,516 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares were bought by Rice John McCune Jr..

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 325,800 shares to 456,565 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 222,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,345 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Communications Limited owns 4,839 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 76,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 140,413 shares. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 98,300 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.02% or 77,100 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 40,349 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 164,000 shares. 31,504 were reported by American Grp Inc. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.35% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 362,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin has 495,572 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,374 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $19.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 227 were accumulated by Shelton Mgmt. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 31,265 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 38,466 shares. Jensen Mgmt reported 11,840 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,718 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 45 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp reported 275,657 shares stake. Barclays Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 72,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Fin Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 15 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 3,983 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Connable Office holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 3,484 shares. Millennium Limited Com invested in 3,460 shares or 0% of the stock.