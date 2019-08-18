Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Holds Stake in Green Dot (GDOT); As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Stake by $321,300

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 934,549 shares traded or 175.78% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 59.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 179,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 481,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21 million, up from 302,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 604,952 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset owns 4,126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 432,949 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 73,521 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,334 shares. Stifel Finance invested in 129,193 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Zebra Capital Management Limited reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Wells Fargo Mn reported 479,582 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 41,334 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Aperio Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Howe Rusling Inc reported 45 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 18,325 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 7,160 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 67,594 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 42,731 shares.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Casey’s General Stores Executes On Its Merchandise Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Stock That Got Bought Out in 2018, 2 That Did Not – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Soft Segment Sales Likely to Hurt Sally Beauty (SBH) in Q3 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16M for 21.36 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier And Associates Inc reported 4,836 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.91% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 18,003 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Gru reported 5,679 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability stated it has 35,176 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.43% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 81,768 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance invested 0.08% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Natixis stated it has 54,211 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 32,337 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 71,583 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Blair William And Company Il has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Com has 0.1% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).