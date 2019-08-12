Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Has Lowered by $15.50 Million; As Dover Corp. (DOV) Valuation Declined, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Decreased Position by $2.32 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.19. About 834,657 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 143,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.53M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 451,739 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 2.16 million shares. Cincinnati Casualty Commerce has invested 6.94% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 298,376 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Bluecrest owns 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 5,420 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0.55% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fulton Bank Na owns 6,075 shares. Amp Investors reported 86,043 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 796,800 are held by Cincinnati Financial. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 72 shares. Essex Financial Svcs has 2,724 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 18,687 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 5,000 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 10,145 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 279,350 shares to 544,200 shares, valued at $26.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 76,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,300 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 665,568 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 109,600 shares. Qvt Financial Lp reported 126,324 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,308 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Renaissance Ltd holds 0.05% or 509,105 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 5,550 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,880 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.04M shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 2,826 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd owns 3,932 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. P2 Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 13.36% or 1.48M shares. 500 were accumulated by Synovus Finance Corporation.