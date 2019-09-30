Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Maximus (MMS) as Share Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Trimmed by $303,459 Its Stake

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 45,273 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 53,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 3.38M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 352,725 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.59M, up from 334,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 86,729 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $552.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,962 shares to 47,004 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.00M for 20.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hourglass Limited owns 157,693 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,070 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.59% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 141,469 shares. Prudential reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1.01 million are held by Alps Advsrs Incorporated. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York has 286,212 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Ca reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Sun Life has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,362 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd holds 3,241 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 83,316 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.14% or 8,025 shares. Innovations Limited reported 1.16% stake. Zacks Invest Management holds 418,617 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waddell And Reed Finance holds 0.06% or 636,609 shares in its portfolio.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 70,350 shares to 539,085 shares, valued at $40.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 43,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 898,050 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).