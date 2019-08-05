Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Holding by $4.57 Million as Share Value Declined; Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $750,200

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 81.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 68,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184,000, down from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 517,006 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 652,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.285 during the last trading session, reaching $4.285. About 7.40M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6,665 shares to 9,362 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

