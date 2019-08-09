Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Albany Intl (AIN) Position; Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Has 1.47 Sentiment

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Albany Intl Corp (AIN) stake by 27.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 124,975 shares as Albany Intl Corp (AIN)’s stock rose 10.73%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 583,727 shares with $41.79 million value, up from 458,752 last quarter. Albany Intl Corp now has $2.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 77,725 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending.

Oxford Immunotec's T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization's First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 6.14% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for 2.74 million shares. Consonance Capital Management Lp owns 2.61 million shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 634,724 shares.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of immune-regulated conditions. The company has market cap of $371.66 million. The Company’s development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. It has a 2.87 P/E ratio. The firm develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

