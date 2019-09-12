Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Upped Holding in Maximus (MMS) as Shares Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose, Vestor Capital Has Increased Stake by $3.54 Million

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 38,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 107,603 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 68,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $103.01. About 2.50M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 352,725 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.59M, up from 334,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 213,413 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union Goes Big with Biometrics – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RYT, FISV, QRVO, LRCX: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

