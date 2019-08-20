Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Upped Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 71.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 614,455 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 1.47M shares with $149.33 million value, up from 854,865 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.39. About 2.06 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward

Among 6 analysts covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AstraZeneca PLC has GBX 7800 highest and GBX 5000 lowest target. GBX 6288.33’s average target is -13.49% below currents GBX 7269 stock price. AstraZeneca PLC had 78 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AZN in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Reduce” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, April 2. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Liberum Capital. UBS maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) rating on Wednesday, August 14. UBS has “Sell” rating and GBX 5700 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 29. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, May 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 24. See AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.16% or GBX 12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7269. About 1.37M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 11/03/2018 – Astra’s Blood Thinner’s Safety With Clot-Busters Equal to Plavix; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for Forxiga; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR ADULTS W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Cancer Drug Tagrisso Approved by FDA As First-Line Treatment; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 18/04/2018 – Industry fears disruption as EU excludes UK from drug approvals

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of 95.36 billion GBP. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 42.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 26,402 shares. Hood River Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 5,692 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Com Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 438,753 shares. 12 are owned by Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Co. Hartford Fincl Management owns 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 670 shares. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 7,659 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4,646 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 3.33M shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 48,617 shares. Focused Wealth reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Morgan Stanley reported 582,546 shares. Blair William Il holds 13,073 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 122,719 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son Ltd stake by 751,750 shares to 926,325 valued at $33.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 54,925 shares and now owns 235,475 shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.79’s average target is 15.59% above currents $92.39 stock price. Electronic Arts had 23 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. M Partners downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. Bank of America maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

