Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Qep Res (QEP) as Market Value Declined; Horan Capital Management Increased Thor Inds (THO) Holding by $1.51 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 18.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 703,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.01 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43M, down from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 3.86M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 688,420 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Boothbay Fund Management Llc accumulated 4,998 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Communication has 8,230 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.16% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 680,000 shares. 33,974 were reported by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 9,347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 117,453 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Eqis Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sit Assocs Incorporated holds 15,075 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 50,779 were reported by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thor -11% after dealer rationalization hits hard – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Thor Cracking? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Time for a Road Trip? Analyst Upgrades Thor and Winnebago Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 21,275 shares to 413,892 shares, valued at $40.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 42,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QEP Resources Announces Strategic Initiatives for an Accelerated Transition to a Pure-Play Permian Basin Company, Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial and Operating Results, and Provides Initial 2018 Guidance and Capital Investment Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.