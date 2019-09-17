Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $9.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Parker Hannifin (PH) Holder Highlander Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $608,400 as Stock Price Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 10,625 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 7,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $176.95. About 160,882 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 40,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 440,376 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.46M, up from 400,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $232.25. About 420,418 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Andra Ap holds 0.19% or 39,600 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 2,100 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Company owns 5,561 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 2,558 shares. Saturna Cap Corp has 1.38% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 275,862 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 574,720 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Srb Corp holds 0.05% or 3,055 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Manchester Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Btim Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,925 shares. Korea Inv holds 231,914 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Incorporated accumulated 6,410 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 50,914 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 40,825 shares to 363,155 shares, valued at $34.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 150,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 77,960 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 1.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stearns Fin Grp holds 939 shares. Yhb Invest holds 23,198 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Mercer Advisers owns 400 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,612 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Finance Corporation has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle Fincl Incorporated holds 1.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 59,808 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.37% or 425,700 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment accumulated 0.66% or 59,330 shares. Jensen Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 5.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Letko Brosseau & Assoc owns 1,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,065 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 907,676 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 5,200 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.