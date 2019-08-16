Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Raised Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $1.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ccm Investment Advisers Has Increased Position in Netapp (NTAP) as Stock Price Declined

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 285,587 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.34 million, up from 278,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $182.22. About 1.18M shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc. (NTAP) by 37.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 34,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 125,026 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 90,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 4.77 million shares traded or 64.76% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 198,465 shares to 299,771 shares, valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.12% or 14,300 shares. Coastline Trust reported 9,594 shares. Patten Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.09% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 17,202 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.17% or 5,497 shares in its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.21% or 4,760 shares. Westpac Corp invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.14% or 65,165 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 136,357 shares in its portfolio. Logan Cap Incorporated has 12,529 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 6,546 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 415 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,209 were reported by Weiss Asset Limited Partnership. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 467,245 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “General Dynamics Elects Jim Mattis to Board of Directors – GuruFocus.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Defense Sector Stocks Offering Safety And Growth – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 2,369 shares to 59,074 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,719 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.31% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 990,633 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 2,300 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 47,470 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 84,292 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.53M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Ltd invested in 11,403 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 353 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,249 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma accumulated 30,309 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 239,597 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 63,092 were reported by Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc. Century Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com accumulated 4,340 shares.