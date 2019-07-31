Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Raised Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $11.69 Million as Market Value Declined; As Adma Biologics (Put) (ADMA) Market Value Rose, Pura Vida Investments Has Decreased Holding by $2.14 Million

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (Put) (ADMA) by 87.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 32,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,778 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 37,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 185,533 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 71.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 220,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,505 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17 million, up from 310,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 1.77 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought $16.00 million worth of stock. 12,000 shares were bought by Grossman Jerrold B, worth $48,000. Another trade for 5.81 million shares valued at $21.80 million was made by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. 25,000 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares with value of $100,000 were bought by Guiheen Lawrence P.. Mond James also bought $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 22,125 shares to 42,125 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 54,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 606,375 shares to 287,930 shares, valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

