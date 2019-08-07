Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Raised Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stake; Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Sentiment Is 1.47

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 91 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 62 sold and trimmed stock positions in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 32.96 million shares, down from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Franklin Electric Co Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 54 Increased: 55 New Position: 36.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) stake by 90.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 696,675 shares as Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)’s stock rose 1.19%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 1.46 million shares with $25.76M value, up from 765,940 last quarter. Meridian Bioscience Inc now has $489.32M valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 244,536 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 12/03/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Appoints Lance Medlin as its Executive Vice President of Projects; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Meridian Hlth Sys, NJ 2011, 2013A Bd Rtgs To AA-; 14/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Strikes Partnerships in Florida to Create Biomass Value from Rogued Citrus Trees and Byproducts; 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC VIVO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70, REV VIEW $210.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 72c; 17/05/2018 – LINCOLN PROPERTY CO. BUYS MERIDIAN AT CARLYLE APARTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Each of Two Meridian Bioscience Business Units Will Have Consolidated Sales and Marketing Team Supporting Entire Pdt Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Rice John McCune Jr., worth $22,516 on Wednesday, May 22. 5,000 shares were bought by Anderson James M., worth $56,855. PHILLIPS DAVID bought 5,000 shares worth $57,015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Principal Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Whittier Tru Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 32 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 109,666 shares. 213,094 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap L P. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 122,599 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 4.56 million shares. Northern Corp reported 597,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century Companies Inc reported 102,142 shares. 1,041 are owned by Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 155,456 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,165 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 60,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meridian Bioscience had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Sell” rating and $900 target.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 2.45M shares to 1.59M valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 73,265 shares and now owns 109,445 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 22.2 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

