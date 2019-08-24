Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Aarons (AAN) by $1.61 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered Its Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Holding by $352,800; Share Value Declined

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 2.01 million shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 30,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 944,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.70M, up from 914,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 419,756 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Nordea Investment Management stated it has 415,977 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 52,800 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 5,940 shares stake. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 15,203 shares. 5.29 million were accumulated by Franklin. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 302,840 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. 31,009 were reported by Eii Cap Mngmt. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 147,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Invesco Limited reported 8.50M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 12.34 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 3.62M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,900 shares to 2,790 shares, valued at $968,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: BlackLine Surges Following Upbeat Q2 Results; Glu Mobile Shares Slide – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Is Yielding 5.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 45,630 shares. Moon Cap Management Lp holds 0.49% or 19,000 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0.11% or 45,812 shares in its portfolio. Voya holds 0% or 28,005 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 54,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 336,800 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 570 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 11,521 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Hgk Asset Inc accumulated 9,847 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 34 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 19,300 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 713 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 48,125 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $57.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,415 shares, and cut its stake in Laureate Education Inc.