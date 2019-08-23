Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Lifted Newpark Res (NR) Stake; Morningstar (MORN) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Upped Position by $315,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 212,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.14M, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 113,409 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $153.98. About 24,286 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 06/03/2018 – PitchBook Promotes Patrick Ross to VP of Finance; 21/05/2018 – Morningstar’s Annual Global Asset Flows Report Finds Rising Markets Spurred Record Demand for Funds in 2017; 15/05/2018 – The median tenure of an active equity manager is eight years, according to Fundstrat, citing figures gathered from Morningstar; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR TO RESUME TRADING IN SHENZHEN MARCH 20; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$3.1 FROM NZ$3.0; RATING HOLD; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across the Enterprise; 19/04/2018 – VILLAGE ROADSHOW LTD VRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.40 FROM A$3.60; RATING ACCUMULATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust invested in 596 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has 53,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 8,125 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 12,588 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 7,671 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Raymond James Svcs Advisors invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Blackrock Inc accumulated 13.75M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 3.21M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Ls Lc reported 2,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oslo Asset As stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Tcw Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 555,304 shares. 13,167 are held by Amalgamated National Bank.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 48,125 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $57.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 703,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 4.46 million shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $25.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc.

