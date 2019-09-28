Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Decreased Texas Instrs (TXN) Position; Glenmede Trust Company Na Increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 0.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 4,710 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 1.12M shares with $80.33M value, up from 1.12M last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.27M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 9.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 67,900 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 659,943 shares with $75.74M value, down from 727,843 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $118.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr Cap Com (NYSE:HASI) stake by 38,331 shares to 1.04 million valued at $29.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 3,177 shares and now owns 402,139 shares. Qurate Retail Inc Series A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 145,980 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Llc. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Jane Street Gru holds 65,858 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 0.07% or 7,555 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 32,166 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Lc has invested 1.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Community Bank & Trust Na holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 20,772 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has invested 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Smith Salley & Assoc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 20,115 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.45M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Financial Bank holds 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 11,952 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,950 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3,461 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.14% or 17,175 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 3.24% above currents $73.26 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triangle Wealth holds 2,465 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Jacobs And Communication Ca accumulated 2,556 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc stated it has 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). M&R Management Inc reported 160 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Ltd has invested 1.28% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). L S Advisors Incorporated invested in 10,432 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 0.29% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6.22M shares. Moreover, Curbstone Fincl Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 955,207 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.76% or 35,933 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsr invested in 82,437 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,310 shares. Clear Street Limited Liability Co reported 4,100 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 6,528 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,323 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -10.69% below currents $127.14 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 22 report.