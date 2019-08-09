Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $15.50 Million; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Declined While Allstate Upped Position

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 157.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,218 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 4,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 1.86 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 143,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.53 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.79. About 470,577 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Smith Salley owns 4,357 shares. Brown Advisory reported 40,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Garnet Equity Capital reported 40,000 shares or 4.93% of all its holdings. 1St Source Bancorp owns 2,946 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.86% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 1,010 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability stated it has 1.74% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Essex Investment Communications Limited Company reported 4,673 shares. Starr holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 17,434 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs reported 34,462 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 10,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rivulet Cap Limited Company invested in 17.56% or 1.78M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 176,504 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $313.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 45,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,204 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

