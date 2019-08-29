Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Blucora (BCOR) Position; Muzinich & Company Lowered Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding

Muzinich & Company decreased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 13.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 178,724 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Muzinich & Company holds 1.18M shares with $14.96 million value, down from 1.36M last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 60,580 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Blucora Inc (BCOR) stake by 11.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 172,150 shares as Blucora Inc (BCOR)’s stock declined 13.22%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 1.29 million shares with $43.04M value, down from 1.46M last quarter. Blucora Inc now has $1.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 33,914 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $544.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR); 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Lantheus Hldgs Inc stake by 84,529 shares to 1.59 million valued at $38.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Two Hbrs Invt Corp stake by 712,925 shares and now owns 4.26M shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp owns 10,262 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Telemus Cap Ltd reported 15,000 shares. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Polaris Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. Raymond James &, a Florida-based fund reported 155,690 shares. Millennium Limited Co holds 0% or 28,673 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 22,741 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,532 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 303,671 shares. Fincl Services has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). California-based Taylor Frigon Mgmt Llc has invested 1.17% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

