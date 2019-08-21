Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Pro Dex (PDEX)’s Sentiment Is 2

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 2.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 17,896 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 666,825 shares with $127.96M value, down from 684,721 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $242.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $220.51. About 5.06M shares traded or 29.47% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%

Pro Dex Inc (PDEX) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 2.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 12 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 6 sold and reduced their stakes in Pro Dex Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 452,540 shares, up from 393,367 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pro Dex Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 2,165 shares traded. Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX) has risen 124.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PDEX News: 10/05/2018 – PRO-DEX INC QTRLY NET SALES DOWN 17 PCT TO $5.5 MLN; QTRLY SHR $0.11; 19/04/2018 DJ Pro-Dex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.20 million. It also makes plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services.

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pro-Dex, Inc. for 58,204 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Navellier & Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 19,094 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Prelude Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,608 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is -5.63% below currents $220.51 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

