Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut Its First Merchants (FRME) Holding; Shorts at Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Lowered By 7.62%

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) had a decrease of 7.62% in short interest. IOTS’s SI was 2.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.62% from 2.49 million shares previously. With 183,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)’s short sellers to cover IOTS’s short positions. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 379,206 shares traded or 46.36% up from the average. Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) has risen 52.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.14% the S&P500. Some Historical IOTS News: 31/05/2018 – Adesto’s DataFlash Memory Adopted by Elexa Consumer Products, Inc. for its Dome Home Automation Products; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 01/05/2018 – Adesto Announces Production Release of its DataFlash-L Products for Industrial and Home Automation Applications; 31/05/2018 – Adesto’s DataFlash Memory Adopted by Elexa Consumer Products, Inc. for its Dome Home Automation Products; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies 1Q Rev $15.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOTS); 08/03/2018 – Empatica’s Embrace smart watch uses Adesto’s DataFlash memory for highly efficient data-logging and resource offloading; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – FINANCED TRANSACTION WITH EXISTING CASH AND A NEW CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $35 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $18.1M-$19M

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased First Merchants Corp (FRME) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 35,225 shares as First Merchants Corp (FRME)’s stock rose 9.44%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 1.45 million shares with $53.25 million value, down from 1.48 million last quarter. First Merchants Corp now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 26,836 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 20.79% above currents $35.6 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Stephens.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.74M for 10.60 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 37,475 shares to 727,843 valued at $77.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (NYSE:BAH) stake by 509,575 shares and now owns 1.84 million shares. Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

