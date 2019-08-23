Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position as Share Value Rose; Vision Capital Management Has Raised United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding by $620,490 as Stock Value Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 294,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 555,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96M, down from 849,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 516,257 shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 2.95 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Bancorp stated it has 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First National Bank Trust has 0.9% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,081 shares. Saturna Capital holds 4,831 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California-based Fdx has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,350 shares. Burney stated it has 2,035 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hartford Invest Management Communications stated it has 76,008 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp reported 2,466 shares. New England Rech & Mngmt accumulated 1.02% or 13,525 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri accumulated 10,637 shares. 18,185 are owned by Sun Life Inc. Oakworth invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Covington Capital holds 72,062 shares. 65,568 are owned by Comm Retail Bank.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 652,650 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $19.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 88,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp.