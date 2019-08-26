Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut Fabrinet (FN) Stake by $4.71 Million; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Lowered The Coca (KO) Holding as Share Price Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 90,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 741,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.84 million, down from 832,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 649,842 shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 14.16 million shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01 million and $167.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

