Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Boosted Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) SI Increased By 17.01%

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 0.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 7,725 shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 14.05%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 1.10M shares with $76.38M value, up from 1.09 million last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $5.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 71,274 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) had an increase of 17.01% in short interest. VZ’s SI was 32.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.01% from 27.98M shares previously. With 13.32 million avg volume, 3 days are for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)’s short sellers to cover VZ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 3.10M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) stake by 339,125 shares to 232,925 valued at $23.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 175,800 shares and now owns 735,290 shares. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co owns 347,822 shares. Timpani Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,826 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 27,138 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt reported 57,974 shares. Wildcat Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 101,712 shares stake. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Brandywine Global Llc invested in 66,732 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Stevens Capital LP reported 54,106 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 13,787 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 3,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 23,750 shares. Geode Mngmt invested in 1.34M shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial has $11000 highest and $82 lowest target. $97.33’s average target is 36.28% above currents $71.42 stock price. LPL Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 9. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “2020 Women on Boards Recognizes LPL Financial for Its Board Diversity – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes Barry Rucks and Matt Silverhardt – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Completes Allen & Company Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial reports July activity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $238.80 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.