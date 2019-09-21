Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) as Stock Declined; As Bristol (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Private Bank & Trust Co Boosted Stake

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 17,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, up from 10,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 105,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 672,850 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.07M, up from 567,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.11. About 550,193 shares traded or 164.79% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis stated it has 469,538 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Amp Ltd invested in 0.19% or 775,178 shares. Carroll Assoc stated it has 18,144 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Co reported 2,318 shares. 199 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory Services. Davenport Ltd has 1.95 million shares. Towercrest Capital Mngmt holds 5,290 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Maverick Capital holds 121,000 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 22,844 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division invested in 0.16% or 24,735 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 5,505 shares stake. Main Street Rech Ltd Com owns 27,918 shares. Moreover, Regions Finance has 0.4% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 790,631 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,024 shares to 8,554 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 128,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,509 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 10,538 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Capital Mgmt has 1.12% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 49,168 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communication owns 0.24% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 82,249 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 17,007 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 777,602 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 0.35% or 32,671 shares. Sit Investment Associates, Minnesota-based fund reported 22,175 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Citadel Lc holds 0% or 60,056 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,557 shares. Old Bancorp In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,860 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Co owns 3,169 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested in 4,900 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 34,350 shares to 549,377 shares, valued at $45.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 43,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,395 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

