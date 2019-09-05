Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Position in Chemical Finl (CHFC) as Share Price Declined; Assetmark Increased Bankunited Com (BKU) Stake by $472,197; Stock Price Declined

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 61.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49M, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 149.12% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc Com (BKU) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 14,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 244,886 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18M, up from 230,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 204,891 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.21% stake. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.01% or 106,811 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.02% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 55,664 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 12,964 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 127,246 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp owns 767,929 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 11,222 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd has invested 0.16% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Ci Inc owns 306,637 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.06% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 65,915 shares. Macquarie Group reported 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,736 shares to 10,140 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,138 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 3.19 million shares to 24.35M shares, valued at $151.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 124,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Secor Cap LP has 0.33% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 39,050 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 30,876 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 9,406 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 773,080 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 187,142 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Eagle Boston Management holds 58,406 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 539,789 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Llp reported 0.08% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Amer Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 186,826 shares. United Serv Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 104,946 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Company accumulated 64,990 shares. Bancshares reported 1.27 million shares. Cambridge Rech has 7,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. 10,018 Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares with value of $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L. Provost David T bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13. SHAFER THOMAS C had bought 6,380 shares worth $249,611.

