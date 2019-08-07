Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Masonite Intl New (DOOR) by $10.91 Million; Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Upped Its Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Holding

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 222,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 191,345 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 413,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 114,741 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 13,702 shares traded or 142.26% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $389M-$452M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs owns 26,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 19,715 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 15,788 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 6,120 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 16,178 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 6,918 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corporation. Rice Hall James And Associates, a California-based fund reported 705,253 shares. Bailard invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.06% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 379,563 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 243,919 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 710,809 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 30 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Howe Rusling stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Masonite Announces $500 Million Notes Offering and Proposed Redemption of 2023 Notes – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masonite International Corp.: No Compelling Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masonite International Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Target Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masonite International: Looking Beyond The Current Housing Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 548,475 shares to 4.62 million shares, valued at $65.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 279,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO).