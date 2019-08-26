Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $15.78 Million; Bp Plc (BP) Stock Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Cut Stake

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 89.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 37,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 42,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 1.96 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/05/2018 – Commodities put FTSE on track for eight-week winning streak; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO SAYS $50-$60 OIL IS PRUDENT RANGE TO PLAN COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – PAUL ANDERSON WILL NOT BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The TARGET BP OFF-MED Trial; 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SAYS STILL SEES “SIGNIFICANT AND INTERESTING” M&A TARGETS ON THE NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELF, THOUGH COMPETITION HAS INCREASED FROM A YEAR AGO; 01/05/2018 – BP Reports Strong 1Q Profit, Rejoins Big Oil’s Elite — Energy Journal; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q OIL TRADING WAS `ABOVE AVERAGE,’ CFO GILVARY SAYS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp analyzed 2.25M shares as the company's stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45 million, down from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 155,378 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 66,825 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $43.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares to 508,925 shares, valued at $36.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).