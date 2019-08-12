Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake; SANDS CHINA LTD SHS CAYMAN ISLANDS (SCHYF) Sellers Increased By 11.38% Their Shorts

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 65.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 414,960 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 220,650 shares with $26.27M value, down from 635,610 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $4.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 559,235 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

SANDS CHINA LTD SHS CAYMAN ISLANDS (OTCMKTS:SCHYF) had an increase of 11.38% in short interest. SCHYF’s SI was 10.18 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.38% from 9.14 million shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 2678 days are for SANDS CHINA LTD SHS CAYMAN ISLANDS (OTCMKTS:SCHYF)’s short sellers to cover SCHYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 1,970 shares traded. Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 16 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 15. Bank of America maintained the shares of CYBR in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $13200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Thursday, August 8. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 11. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. Mizuho initiated it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. The company has market cap of $34.71 billion. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao resort, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue; and luxury and mid-market retail malls with approximately 800 shops. It has a 17.98 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 12,751 suites and hotel rooms, 19 Paiza Mansions, 1,635 table games, 4,493 slot machines, and approximately 140 restaurants and food outlets, as well as other integrated resort amenities.

