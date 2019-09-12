Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Constellium Se (CSTM) Stake By $3.33 Million; Shorts at Johnson Controls International Plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Lowered By 41.44%

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Constellium Se (CSTM) stake by 19.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 333,150 shares as Constellium Se (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 1.35M shares with $13.58M value, down from 1.69 million last quarter. Constellium Se now has $1.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 1.37 million shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Johnson Controls International Plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) had a decrease of 41.44% in short interest. JCI's SI was 22.65M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 41.44% from 38.68M shares previously. With 7.89 million avg volume, 3 days are for Johnson Controls International Plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI)'s short sellers to cover JCI's short positions. The SI to Johnson Controls International Plc Ordinary Share's float is 2.49%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 1.67 million shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has risen 16.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 11.88 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.21 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 6.91 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.