Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased By $10.95 Million Its Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Position; Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut By $1.75 Million Its Cott Que (COT) Position

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 248,008 shares with $3.62 million value, down from 373,008 last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 21,202 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) stake by 18.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 96,875 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 413,685 shares with $46.79 million value, down from 510,560 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Svcs now has $83.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 59,790 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp has $20 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is 46.95% above currents $12.93 stock price. Cott Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $1800 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.57M for 20.20 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 22,656 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 0.16% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Goldman Sachs invested in 70,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Maplelane Cap Limited Com invested in 0.65% or 1.60 million shares. Verition Fund Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 32,653 shares. 80,447 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 3.54M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 75,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 84,275 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 62,000 shares stake. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0% or 2,517 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.04% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 2.19 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity. Harrington Thomas bought 80,000 shares worth $1.00M.

Among 10 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $142.36’s average target is 2.62% above currents $138.73 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 21 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $118 target.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) stake by 362,575 shares to 878,835 valued at $41.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) stake by 696,675 shares and now owns 1.46 million shares. Adtalem Global Ed Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $841.36M for 24.77 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR also bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, March 21.