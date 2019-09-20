Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Cut Its Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) Valuation Declined, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $305,295

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 50,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 363,360 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.58M, down from 413,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 1.83M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) by 107.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 101,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The institutional investor held 196,139 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 94,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Forum Energy Technolog Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 895,658 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Position in Forum Energy; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 83.89 million shares or 6.09% less from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $865.34M for 23.68 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 243,925 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $82.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).