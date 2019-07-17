Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN); Garde Capital Has Trimmed Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $1.64 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 314,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.16 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,376 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 11,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $280.65. About 1.23 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17,896 shares to 666,825 shares, valued at $127.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 58,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,140 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

