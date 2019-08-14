Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Boosted By $1.07 Million Its Hillenbrand (HI) Stake; Nbw Capital Has Lifted Its Exelixis (EXEL) Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Hillenbrand Inc (HI) stake by 3.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 26,175 shares as Hillenbrand Inc (HI)’s stock declined 20.79%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 720,668 shares with $29.93M value, up from 694,493 last quarter. Hillenbrand Inc now has $1.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 390,362 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Nbw Capital Llc increased Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) stake by 51.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc acquired 27,741 shares as Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)’s stock rose 9.98%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 82,039 shares with $1.95 million value, up from 54,298 last quarter. Exelixis Inc. now has $6.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 1.13M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Dining: A Hungry Black Hole Is Discovered, Gorging on Stars; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – CABOZANTINIB PROVIDED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN OS COMPARED WITH PLACEBO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Lp invested in 0.52% or 290,792 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 98,476 shares stake. 34,223 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cap Fund Sa holds 0% or 23,994 shares in its portfolio. Rech And Mngmt Company accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.03% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 851,367 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Amer Interest owns 600,227 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Lord Abbett Limited Liability reported 1.01M shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) or 10,548 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company holds 0.08% or 130,916 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 489,678 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Co holds 11,310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meditor Group has invested 67.36% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 474% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelixis: A Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exelixis (EXEL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exelixis has $48 highest and $2300 lowest target. $30.75’s average target is 53.75% above currents $20 stock price. Exelixis had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $48 target. Cowen & Co maintained Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Nbw Capital Llc decreased Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 2,298 shares to 11,368 valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) stake by 2,271 shares and now owns 51,004 shares. Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Hillenbrand, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hi-Crush Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hi-Crush Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hillenbrand, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hillenbrand had 4 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $4300 target in Monday, July 15 report.