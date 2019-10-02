Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.34 10.37M -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,853,642,546.91% -31.7% -27.4% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 37,208,467.89% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$2 is Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 51.52%. Competitively the average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $38, which is potential 54.53% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 34%. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.