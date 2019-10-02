Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 1.98M -13.64 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,853,642,546.91% -31.7% -27.4% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 124,653,739.61% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.73% and an $2 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.