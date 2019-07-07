Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

This is a contrast between Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.33 N/A -0.64 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 90.84% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with average price target of $2.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 22.2%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has stronger performance than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.